New Intrepid Spirit Center at Camp Pendleton Breaks Ground May 24, 2017 IFHF Breaks Ground on New Intrepid Spirit center at Camp Pendleton, CA Representatives from the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Camp Pendleton break ground on a new Intrepid Spirit center at Camp Pendleton, California on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The new $12.5 million dollar center, funded by the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, will diagnose and treat US Service members suffering from traumatic brain injury and psychological health conditions.(AP photo by Sandy Huffaker for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund) Source: Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund