Honor Your Word & Never Give Up: Thom Shea on Dose of Leadership
Please enjoy this fascinating interview with Thom Shea, decorated Navy Seal and Author of “Unbreakable”.
Thom Shea served 23 years with distinguished Valor as a Navy SEAL. During his military career he served in three wars, ultimately leading a team of Navy SEALs into Afghanistan in 2009 where he earned a Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor, Army Commendation with Valor and his second Combat Action Medal. Shea is also the CEO of Adamantine Alliance, a leadership and human performance coaching organization.
Source: Honor Your Word & Never Give Up: Thom Shea on Dose of Leadership | Dose of Leadership