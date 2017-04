This is great fun to watch! Hugh Jackman the actor who plays “Wolverine” in the X-Men Movies prepares for a back seat flight aboard a USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon and then follows through… here is the footage. Hugh was in town at Fort Worth Air Force Reserve Base In Texas to promote his upcoming film “Eddie The Eagle” and show his support for the U.S. Military. Filmed on February 19, 2016.