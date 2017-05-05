Hurlburt Field Opens Space-A Passenger Terminal

The first Space-A flight departed Hurlburt Field for Las Vegas, Nevada, April 8 after a three-month long planning process, making many military travelers very happy!

“After a manpower study, the 1st SOLRS air transportation shop was deemed both an aerial delivery shop and a small terminal, officially making Hurlburt a Space-A supported base,” said Master Sgt. James Tompkins, the superintendent of air terminal and aerial delivery with the 1st SOLRS.

Source: http://www.hurlburt.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1149911/hurlburt-brings-space-a-to-air-commandos/








