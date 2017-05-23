J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study
Lower fares, better on-time performance, fewer lost bags and the lowest bump rate ever recorded have contributed to steady improvement in customer satisfaction with North American airlines. According to the J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study,SM released today, overall customer satisfaction with airlines has reached its highest level ever, continuing a trend that now stretches five consecutive years.
Click on the link below for more information.
Source: J.D. Power 2017 North America Airline Satisfaction Study