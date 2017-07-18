Just Added: Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex Exchange, TX

In our continued effort to provide you the most current and accurate information that we can, we are pleased to share with you that we have recently added an AAFES Exchange Express/Class VI located at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex which is located southwest of Dallas. There is also an I.D. office at this location. Click on the link below to find out more about this location!

Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex









