Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-888-AFLODGE, C-609-288-7901, C-609-754-4853/4667, DSN-312-650-4853, Fax C-609-754-2035, Fax DSN-312-650-2035/1160.
- Email: lodgingreservationsformcguire@mcguire.af.mil
- Reservation Website: http://af.dodlodging.net/propertys/JBMDL---McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst-
- Lodging Information Website: http://gomdl.com/activities/lodging/
- Information: This location is the central reservation location for lodging at McGuire, Fort Dix Support Activity and Lakehurst Naval Engineering Station. Active Duty may make reservations anytime; Space available accepted up to 120 days in advance, depending on projected occupancy; generally 3 to 30 days out with maximum 3-day stay. TLF reservations accepted 30 days in advance. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be received by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
- Address: All American Inn, 2786 Mitchell Rd, McGuire AFB, NJ 08733.
- Directions from Main Gate: From E Arnold Avenue Gate: Continue to first stop sign and turn left onto W Tuskegee Airman Avenue which turns into Mitchell Road. Facility ahead on the right.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1400 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; Widow/ers; DoD-Civ, DoD-Civ Ret, and their dependents; 100% DAVs, sponsored civilians.
- Handicap: Contact facility for more information.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility in select units. An additional $10 per night is charged.
- Seasonal Availability: Difficult, year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: DV/VIP: Protocol Office, C-609-754-2405. E9, O6+. Bedroom suite, private bath (18); large BOQ unit with full kitchen (1). Rates: Chief Suite $69-$75; BOQ $60 nightly. TLF: One-bedroom, sofa-bed, private bath (30). Older structure. Rates: $63 per unit. VAQ: Bedroom, private bath (359). Older structure. Rates: $44 per person. VOQ: Bedroom, semi-private bath (30). A/C, TV, housekeeping service. Older structure. Rates: $60 per person. VQ: Bedroom, private bath (108). Brand new structure. Rates: $60 per person.
- Rates: AF Lodge, DV/VIP, TLF, VAQ, VOQ, VQ.
- Amenities: A/C, Coffee Maker, Conference Room, Exercise Room, Housekeeping, Ice Machine, Internet Access, Kitchen (DV/VIP, TLF), Laundry Availability, Microwave, Refrigerator, TV/Cable in rooms, Utensils, Vending Machines, Wi-Fi.
One thought on “All American Inn – McGuire AFB”
Loved this place. Great base, staff was courteous, very attentive it had the feel of a five star hotel. Would definitely stay here again.