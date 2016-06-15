Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-888-AFLODGE, C-575-784-2918/2919 DSN-312-681-2918/2919, Fax C-575-784-4833, DSN-312-681-4833.
- Reservation Website: http://af.dodlodging.net/propertys/Cannon-AFB
- Lodging Information Website: http://www.cannonforce.com/
- Information: Active Duty may make reservations anytime; Space available accepted up to 120 days in advance, depending on projected occupancy. TLF reservations accepted 30 days in advance. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be received by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
- Address: Bldg 1801, 401 S Olympic Blvd, Cannon AFB, NM 88103.
- Directions from Main Gate: Make a right onto Ingram Blvd then a right onto Casablanca Avenue. Go left onto Olympic Blvd to facility ahead.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1400 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours Daily.
- Payment Methods: MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret and their dependants; Widow/ers; DOD- Civ, DoD-Civ Ret: and their Dependants; 100% DAVs.
- Handicap: Contact facility for more information.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility in select units. An additional $10 per night is charged.
- Seasonal Availability: Fair, Nov-Feb.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: DV: Call the Protocol Office, C-575-784-2729, Official TDY for CMsgt, O6+, Space A, may upgrade to Suite when available. Separate bedroom suite, private bath (6) Rate: $75. TFL: Family Unit. Kitchen, utensils, A/C, TV, Housekeeping service, laundry facility, 10 Pet Friendly units, additional $10 per night. List of kennels available. Rate: $63. VQ: All Ranks, DoD Civilians, standard room. Refrigerator, A/C, TV, Coffee maker, microwave, housekeeping service, laundry facility. Room rates subject to change, call for current price. ATM within walking distance. Rate: $60.
- Rates: AF Lodge, DV/VIP, TLF, VQ.
- Amenities: A/C, Alarm Clock, Cribs/Cots (in TLF), Coffee Maker, Hair Dryer, Housekeeping Service, Ice Machine, Iron/Ironing Board, Microwave, Playground, Refrigerator, TV/Cable in rooms, Utensils (in TLF only), Wi-Fi. Sundries available at the front desk.
One thought on “Caprock Inn”
I have stayed in Caprock Inn two times. Both stays were very pleasant. The rooms were clean, with no odor. The location was good, easy to find and the Lodge is in a very quiet location. If driving in eastern New Mexico and one is looking for place to spend a night, I would not hesitate giving the Caprock Inn a call.