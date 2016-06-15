Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-804-633-8335, DSN-312-578-8335, Fax C-804-633-8344.
- Reservation Website: http://aphill.armymwr.com/us/aphill/programs/recreational-lodging/
- Information: Reservations required with credit card. Accepted 6 months in advance for all categories. Cabins and Cottages require 48-hour notice. The Lodge requires two week notice to avoid fee. Late arrivals must make prior arrangement with Reservations. Payment due upon arrival.
- Address: 13956 Tuckers Road, Bldg 172, Fort A.P. Hill, VA 22427.
- Directions from Main Gate: From the Main Gate: Ask security guard at gate for directions to recreation area.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours Check Out: 1100 hours.
- Office Hours: 0800-1630 hours Mon-Fri; 0900-1500 hours Sat-Sun. Holiday hours 0800-1630.
- Payment Methods: MC, VISA, Cash.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, 100% DAV and DoD-Civ (AD and Res).
- Handicap: One two bedroom cabin is handicap accessible. Contact lodging facility for more information.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are not permitted in lodging facilities.
- Seasonal Availability: Fair. Best, Oct-Mar.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Beaverdam Cottage (1): Two-bedroom, two bath, full kitchen, dining room, living room, fireplace, TV. Linens provided. Rates: $115 daily. Farmhouses (3): Five-bedroom (2), 11-13 twin beds in 5BR, full kitchen, 2 baths, living and dining areas, TV, porch. Rates: $145 daily. One-bedroom (1); One double bed, full kitchen, one bath, TV. Linens provided. Rates: $65 daily. Lodge at Travis Lake (1): Nine bedrooms, sleeps 19, 5 semi-private bath, furnished, great room with fireplace (2), commercial kitchen, utensils, linens, large screen TV, overlooking lake. Linens provided. Rates: $265 daily with minimum stay 2 nights. Cabins at Travis Lake (7): Four-bedroom (3), 2 bath, kitchen, dining area, TV. Linens provided. Rates: $165 daily. Two-bedroom (3), one bath, kitchenette, dining area, TV. Linens provided. Rates: $75 daily. One-bedroom (1), one bath, kitchenette, dining area, TV. Linens provided. Rates: $75 daily. Cabins at Bullocks Pond (4): Three-bedroom one bath, sleeps six, living room, dining room, kitchen, utensils. Linens provided. Rates: $115 daily. Dolly Hill Guest House (6 Rooms at Bldg 174, 1 Room at Bldg 179 ): Single rooms, queen bed, with private bath, microwave available in backside rooms, kitchenettes and/or refrigerator, TV. Linens provided. Rates: $60 daily.
- Amenities: A/C, Coffee Maker (In Lodge), Cookware, Housekeeping, Iron/Ironing Board, Kitchen, Laundry Availability, Linens, Microwave, Refrigerator, TV/VCR, Utensils and Wi-fi.
One thought on “Fort A.P. Hill Recreational Lodging.”
Fort AP Hill is in a fairly remote area with limited off-base amenities. There’s a small local town with basic needs. We stayed a couple years ago in a cabin. It was comfortable, but there were definitely some cleanliness issues, which we reported to CS. The lake and outdoor recreation opportunities were good–archery, boating, etc.