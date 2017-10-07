Hale Koa Hotel Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
2 thoughts on “Hale Koa Hotel”
This is one of the best kept secrets in the Military. We have stayed there many times, it feels like home. The staff treats you like family. It is one of our all time favorites.
We loved staying at the Hale Koa Hotel. From our room, we could see the ocean and the city. The scent of orchids and the sound of the waves crashing on the beach below were unforgettable. The entertainment we saw and heard gave us a window into the island people and their history. We look forward to another wonderful adventure at the Hale Koa.