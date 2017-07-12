Navy Gateway Inns & Suites – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
3 thoughts on “Navy Gateway Inns & Suites – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard”
Visited and stayed at many military lodging facilities over the past 20 years. I wold put this one in the top 10%.
Jack McDermott
Col. U.S. Army (RET)
We stayed two nights during April. The property is very well maintained and the staff was outstanding. The rooms are large and comfortable. We were very happy with the accommodations and were able to visit several area attractions. If we’re in the area again, we would certainly hope to stay again at this facility.
Quality inexpensive quarters. Spacious suites for about $75.00 a day. In summer, they only take reservations 30-days in advance of stay. They are nice enough to recommend that you call at 12:01am, 30 days out for the best chance to stay in this beautiful location on the New England coast. Commissary is small, but reasonably well stocked – BX does not offer much of a selection.