Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-877-711-TEAM(8326), C-915-565-7777, Fax 915-568-6635.
- Reservation Website: http://www.ihg.com/armyhotels/hotels/us/en/reservation
- Information: Reservations accepted anytime via telephone or online. Credit card required to guarantee reservation. Cancellations must be made by 1600 hours day of arrival to avoid fee. DVQ reservations should contact DVQ Reservations Specialist, C-915-565-7777.
- Address: 1744 Victory Ave, Fort Bliss, TX 79906.
- Directions from Main Gate: From Cassidy Road Gate: Continue on Cassidy Road to Marshall Road and turn left. Continue past Freedom Crossing to Victory Blvd and turn right. Facility ahead.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; DoD-Civ, DoD-Civ Ret and visitors to post.
- Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available (2).
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: A $75 non-refundable fee applies. An additional $7 per night beginning the 6th night.
- Seasonal Availability: Good, year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Guest Rooms (145): One or two bed studio with queen or full bed(s), private bath, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TV. Rates: From $79 nightly. Suites (3): One bedroom with queen bed, private bath, living area, kitchen with stove top, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TVs. Rates: Contact for current rates.
- Rates: Army Contract.
- Amenities: A/C, Business Center, Coffee Maker, Continental Breakfast, Fitness Center, Hair Dryer, Internet, Iron/Ironing Board, Kitchenette, Microwave, Refrigerator, TV/Cable, Utensils, Wi-Fi.
One thought on “IHG Army Hotels – Holiday Inn Express on Fort Bliss”
Enjoyed a brief stay at this facility while visiting family. Staff was really helpful and friendly. The breakfast area was clean and restocked frequently. The rooms are pretty new and very clean. This post is huge and there is a lot going on all the time. Well managed Holiday Inn Express!