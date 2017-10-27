Hotel Saint-Augustin – Cercle National des Armées Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Hotel Saint-Augustin – Cercle National des Armées”
I stayed here several times while stationed at Ramstein AB and travelling through Paris. This is a very beautiful facility in the heart of the city. I cannot say anything bad about it. It is an officers’ club, so I am unsure if enlisted personnel are able to stay here. The only negative thing I can say is that I do not speak French, and this made making a reservation more difficult. The staff is very professional and helpful. Strongly recommend staying here.