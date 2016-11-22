Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-877-711-TEAM (8326), C-253-982-5613. Fax C-253-982-3596.
- Reservation Website: http://www.ihg.com/armyhotels/hotels/us/en/reservation
- Information: Reservations accepted anytime online or via telephone. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be made by 1600 hours day of arrival to avoid fee. DVQ reservations assistance contact DVQ Reservations Specialist, C-253-982-5613.
- Address: 1147 Barnes Blvd, McChord AFB, WA 98438-1304.
- Directions from Main Gate: To Check in at Evergreen Inn, Bldg 1147: Enter Main Gate on Col Joe Jackson Blvd. Take a left at first stoplight onto Barnes Blvd. Follow Barnes for .25 miles to Bldg 1147, located on the left hand side. Ask for directions at check in to specific lodging assigned.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1600 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: Contact facility for DVQ eligibility and availability.
- Handicap: ADA accessible room(s) available (1).
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility. A $75 non-refundable pet fee applies. An additional $7 per night fee is applied on the 6th night.
- Seasonal Availability: Year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Suites (42), Bldg 423, 680, 682: One bedroom with queen bed, private bath, living area, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TVs. Rates: From $112 nightly. Standard rooms from $120 nightly.
- Rates: Army Contract, DVQ.
- Amenities: Coffee Maker, Continental Breakfast, Full Kitchen, Internet Access, Laundry Facilities, Microwave, Playground, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi.
One thought on “IHG Army Hotels – Bldgs 423 & 600 McChord AFB”
We stayed here after returning Space A from Hawaii. The hotel is a shuttle ride from the air terminal, and the shuttle was very busy with all of us who, because of a long flight delay, came in to McChord too late to be able to get our rental cars and head home. In addition, the USO at the airport had closed just after our plane landed, so most of us were out of luck going there for anything to eat.
The shuttle got us to the hotel, and the people behind the desk at the hotel were very friendly and efficient, The room was a two-room suite, which was clean and comfortable, but quite dark, with poor lighting. There was a small fridge and a microwave, but we had nothing to put in either! The desk staff did advise us of a free light dinner served in a nearby building, and told us we would need to get there quickly, since service stopped at 7PM. (It was probably about 6:45 by then.)
We took the short walk to an adjacent building, where we had a light supper of fruit, chili, and hot dogs, which were very welcome after the long flight and delays getting back to CONUS. The cook was extremely sympathetic, and kept the serving area open quite late for some stragglers. She said she was quite used to the late arrivals, and didn’t seem to mind staying late, which was extraordinarily kind.
The next morning there was also a free breakfast in the same area– cereal, hard-boiled eggs, toast, yogurt, etc. These were handy meals, since there is absolutely nothing else in the area, and it would require a taxi ride to the other side of the base, or off base for any alternative. The hotel shuttle in the morning took us to the other side of the base to pick up our car rental, which was ready when we arrived, and off we went.