IHG Army Hotels – Holiday Inn Express Newgarden Fort Knox
One thought on “IHG Army Hotels – Holiday Inn Express Newgarden Fort Knox”
I stayed here in March of this year (2017). the facility seemed brand new and the rooms were great. I arrived late and had a bit of difficulty finding the hotel after taking a wrong turn on base. I called the desk and the person who answered the phone stayed with me until I arrived. The breakfast area was large and the variety was exceptional. I would recommend this to anyone needing accommodations in the area.