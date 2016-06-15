Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-877-711-TEAM, C-210-357-2705, Fax C-210-221-8578.
- Reservation Website: http://www.ihg.com/armyhotels/hotels/us/en/reservation
- Information: Reservations accepted anytime via telephone or online. Credit card required to guarantee reservation. Cancellations must be received by 1600 hours day of arrival to avoid fee. New facility.
- Address: 2800 Winfield Scott Road , Ft. Sam Houston, TX 78234
- Directions from Main Gate: From the Scott Road Walters Gate: Continue on Scott Road, passing Exchange on the right. Cross over Henry T Allen Road. Facility ahead on the right.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1600 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; Widow/ers; DoD-Civ, DoD-Civ Ret and their dependents w/ID; DAVs.
- Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available (10).
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility. A non-refundable $75 fee applies. An additional $7 per night beginning the 6th night.
- Seasonal Availability: Good. Best, Nov-Dec.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Suites (310): One queen bed studio, private bath, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TV. Rates: From $113 nightly. Two queen bed studio, private bath, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TV. Rates: From $122 nightly. One bedroom, queen bed, private bath, living area, pull out sofa, fully equipped kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TVs. Rates: From $122 nightly.
- Rates: Army Contract.
- Amenities: Business Service, Coffee Maker, Continental Breakfast, Fitness Center, Gift Shop, Hair Dryer, Housekeeping, Iron/Ironing Board, Laundry Facilities, Swimming Pool (outdoor), Wi-Fi.
One thought on “IHG Army Hotels – Candlewood Suites on JBSA”
Stopped here while in transit across Texas. First time in a Candlewood…was very pleased with our stay! Room (suite) was spotless with new kitchen supplies and useful layout. Excellent breakfast. Staff was very courteous and answered all questions about the area. Located very near sights you’d want to see as a tourist in San Antonio (but you do need a car).