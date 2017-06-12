Kirtland Inn Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Kirtland Inn”
Although a bit dated, the accommodations were very nice, roomy, and clean. The front desk staff was very friendly and helpful. Would definitely stay here again.