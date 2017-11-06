MacDill Inn Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
2 thoughts on “MacDill Inn”
My wife and I needed to be near McDill AFB in May 2017. We stayed on base at the base lodging. The facility is fairly new and very nice. The people there were most helpful and very courteous. I would recommend it if in the area.
The Air Force Inn is great. Fairly new building, big spacious rooms, nice little bar w/craft beer available downstairs along with some light food offerings. Exceptional service at the front desk; easy in and out.