Manatee Cove Cottages
One thought on “Manatee Cove Cottages”
We stayed in the cottage in December, 2014 for an Orion launch. Had the whole family there and we loved the access to the beach, to Cape Canaveral and to Orlando. Cottage was great, also clean and comfortable.