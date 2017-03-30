Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-877-NAVY-BED, C, C-904-542-3138/3139. Fax C-904-542-5002.
- Reservation Website: http://ngis.dodlodging.net/propertys/Jacksonville-NAS
- Information: Duty reservations accepted anytime; space available 30 days in advance. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be made by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
- Address: Bldg 845 Mustin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32212-0001.
- Directions from Main Gate: Take Yorktown Avenue to Mustin Road (4th Stop light). Go right onto Mustin Road. Facility 1.2 miles ahead on the left.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, Res, Ret, NAF or DoD Civ; and sponsored guests.
- Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility. An additional $20 per night is charged.
- Seasonal Availability: Fair, year-round. Difficult, summer.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: NGIS Standard Rooms and Suites Bldgs 844, 845. Standard Room: Queen bed, private bath, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TV. Rates: $60 nightly. Standard Suite: Queen bed, private bath, living area with pull out sofa, kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TVs. Rates: $70 nightly. DVQ reservations should contact front desk for availability and rates.
- Rates: NGIS, DVQ.
- Amenities: A/C, Alarm Clock, Coffee Maker, Conference Room, Hair Dryer, Housekeeping Service, Ice Machine, Internet Access, Iron/Ironing Board, Laundry Availability, Microwave, Refrigerator, Vending Machines, Wi-Fi.
One thought on “Navy Gateway Inns & Suites – Jacksonville NAS”
The suite was excellent and the staff-super. Base was friendly but it looks like the Officers Club, as I remembered them, are a thing of the past