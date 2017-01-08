Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-877-NAVY-BED, C-011-39-095-86-2926, DSN-314-624-6832. Fax C-011-39-095-86-6143, Fax DSN-314-624-6143.
- Reservation Website: http://ngis.dodlodging.net/propertys/NAS-Sigonella-
- Information: Duty reservations accepted anytime; space available 30 days in advance. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be made by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee. NAS Sigonella consists of two bases, NAS I and NAS II. The two bases are approximately 10 miles apart and maintain two Front Desk check-in area. Confirm reservation check-in at time of reservation.
- Address: Bldg 558, SS 417 Catania-Gela, Sigonella, Catania.
- Directions from Main Gate: From the Gate: Take the first left and travel approximately .5 miles to NGIS ahead on the right. http://www.dodlodging.net/documents/Sigonella_NAS_II_directionsfromAiport.pdf
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, Res, Ret, NAF or DoD Civ; and sponsored guests.
- Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility. An additional $20 per night is charged.
- Seasonal Availability: Fair, year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Standard Queen: Queen bed, private bath, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TV. Rates: $60 nightly. Standard Suite: One bedroom with queen bed, private bath, living area with pull out sofa, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TVs. Rates: $84 nightly.
- Rates: NGIS.
- Amenities: A/C, Business Center, Coffee Maker, Complimentary Snacks, Hair Dryer, Ice Machines, Laundry Facilities, Microwave, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi.
|Customer Service
|Facilities
|Cleanliness
|Value
|Location
|Summary
One thought on “Navy Gateway Inns & Suites – Sigonella NAS II”
Great accommodations for my family, close to the Air Terminal. Near the dining facility. Great view of Mount Etna, I recommend it.