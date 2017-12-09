Navy Gateway Inns & Suites – Lemoore NAS Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Navy Gateway Inns & Suites – Lemoore NAS”
Clean, comfortable, spacious room. Enjoyed the breakfast which was included. The courtyard tables near the lobby breakfast were especially nice.
We used Lemoore NAS as our “base” for visits to Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Park.