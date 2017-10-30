Navy Lodge – Annapolis Naval Station Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Navy Lodge – Annapolis Naval Station”
This Lodge is physically a very nice facility and is clean and well-managed. The location is outside the normal security gate and has a brand new NEX and Commissary right out the back door. The gas station is within walking distance and has a mini-mart. There is also a Navy Federal Credit Union next to the NEX, but some NFCU facilities in the US are being closed soon. The rooms are quite nice, with the usual kitchenette and other amenities. There is a small, very light breakfast “buffet” in the lobby.
Keep in mind, whenever there are major events at the nearby Naval Academy, especially on weekends, the Lodge is always full. Otherwise, you can walk or drive to the academy from the Lodge, but it is a long walk if only the main gate is open. They have a nice museum just beside the gate, and additional exhibits at the Naval Institute. Guided tours are usually available, depending on security alert level, with some group minimum and maximum size requirements.