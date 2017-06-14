Navy Lodge – Fort Worth NAS/JRB Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Navy Lodge – Fort Worth NAS/JRB”
I called for reservations for June 13-15 in mid May and found out there were no rooms available at that time. When I arrived at Navy Gateway, I was not impressed at all. I called Navy Lodge Ft. Worth, NAS, JRB, and they said they had rooms available but they were located on the 3rd floor and their elevator was broken down. I couldn’t handle that due to disabilities with knees. Overall that was unsatisfactory. The base is old looking and in disrepair, so this goes along with the fact that many places are neglected maintenance wise.