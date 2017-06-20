Navy Lodge – New York Staten Island Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
2 thoughts on “Navy Lodge – New York Staten Island”
We have stayed at this facility several times prior to 2015 and have always been more than satisfied. The city bus comes on base which takes you to the Staten Island Ferry for the free ride to Manhattan’s Battery Park. I believe, unfortunately it does not come on base after 7pm. It’s a great location and a bargain at whatever the current rate is.
Ralph Carbone, USN Retired
We stayed here in September 2016, the staff at the front desk were very pleasant and helpful. The room was very clean and comfortable. We took the ferry over to NYC, which is approximately 2 miles from the lodge. The base has no guards, located within a neighborhood with great ethnic resturants and bakeries.