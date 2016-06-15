Navy Lodge – North Island Coronado Add Your Review

Lodging Information

  • Phone: C-1-800-NAVY-INN, C-619-435-019. Fax C-619-522-7455.
  • Email: navylodge.northisland@nexweb.org
  • Reservation Website: http://www.navy-lodge.com
  • Information: Reservations accepted anytime via telephone or online. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be made by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
  • Address: Bldg 1401, Rogers Road, San Diego, CA 92135-5220.
  • Directions from Main Gate: From the gate turn left at the first traffic signal onto Rogers Road. Travel approximately 1.5 miles. Facility ahead on the left.
  • Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours. Check Out: 1200 hours
  • Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
  • Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
  • Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; DoD-Civ. Government civilian employee with orders billeting available at BOQ.
  • Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available.
  • Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are not permitted at this facility.
  • Seasonal Availability: Good, Oct-Mar; Difficult, Apr-Sep.
  • Types of Rooms and Rates: Two Room Family Suites (30): Bedroom with queen bed, bunk bed, private bath, living area, full kitchen, flat screen TV; Junior Suites (20). Rates: Call for current rates and availability. Standard Room (96): Double queen bed, private bath, kitchenette with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TV. Rates: From $99 nightly. Standard Room (145): Double queen beds, private bath, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, flat screen TV. Rates: From $89 nightly. Business Class: Queen bed, private bath, pull out sofa, microwave, coffee maker, flat screen TV. Rates: From $89 nightly.
  • Rates: Navy Lodge.
  • Amenities: A/C, Alarm Clock, Beach, Cribs/Cots, Coffee Maker, Continental Breakfast, Hair Dryer, Housekeeping Service, Ice Machine, Internet Access, Iron/Ironing Board, Kitchenettes, Laundry Facilities, Microwave, Playground, Refrigerator, Sundries, Swimming Pool (outdoor), Vending Machines, Wi-Fi.
  1. The North Island Navy Lodge is a gem. A beautiful location, quiet, spacious rooms, pool, beach, and a convenience store on site. Breakfast is also provided but is nothing wonderful. Washing machines and dryers available. Only drawback is you really do need a car to get anywhere.

