Lodging Information

  • Phone: C-1-800-NAVY-INN, C-850-456-8676, Fax C-850-457-7151.
  • Reservation Website: https://www.navy-lodge.com/lodge_page.html?p_lodge_number=17
  • Information: Reservations accepted anytime online or by telephone. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be received by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
  • Address: Bldg 3875, Radford Boulevard, Pensacola, FL 32508
  • Directions from Main Gate: From Blue Angel Pkwy: Take Radford Blvd west to first right onto Lighthouse Road. Facility ahead on the left.
  • Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours. Check Out: 1200 hours
  • Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
  • Payment Methods: MC, VISA.
  • Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; Widow/ers; DoD-Civ, DoD-Civ Ret, and their dependents; DAVs, Civilians.
  • Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available (4).
  • Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility. A non-refundable fee charged at check-in based on length of stay: 1 night = $30; 2-6 nights = $55; 7+ nights = $100.
  • Seasonal Availability: Fair, year-round.
  • Types of Rooms and Rates: Navy Lodge: Room with two queen beds and kitchenette (42); Business class room with two queen beds, desk and kitchenette (20); Room with one queen bed, microwave and refrigerator (36); Handicap accessible (4). Rates: Single, queen bed $65; Two queen beds and handicap units $78; Family Suites, $98.
  • Rates: VQ, DV/VIP, Navy Lodge.
  • Amenities: A/C, Alarm Clock, Coffee Maker, Cribs/Cots, Hair Dryer, High Chairs, Housekeeping, Internet Access, Iron/Ironing Board, Kitchenette, Laundry Facility, Playground, Refrigerator, TV/ VCR, Utensils (Double Queen Rooms), Vending, video rental.
