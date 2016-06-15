Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-800-NAVY-INN, C-619-234-6142, Fax C-619-238-2704.
- Email: navylodge.sandiego@nexweb.org
- Reservation Website: http://www.navy-lodge.com/
- Information: Reservations accepted anytime via telephone or online. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be made by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
- Address: 28th and Main Street, Bldg 3526, San Diego, CA 92136-0001.
- Directions from Main Gate: Located adjacent to the Commissary. From Harbor Drive: Travel north onto 28th Street. Facility ahead on the right.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1500 hours. Check Out: 1200 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; Widow/ers; DoD-Civ, DoD-Civ Ret, and their dependents.
- Handicap: ADA accessible rooms available (5).
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted at this facility.
- Seasonal Availability: Good, year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Guest Room (145): Double queen beds, private bath, kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TV. Rates: $85 nightly. Business Class (48): Queen bed private bath, microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker; flat screen TV. Rates: $73 nightly.
- Rates: Navy Lodge.
- Amenities: A/C, Alarm Clock, Coffee Maker, Conference Room, Continental Breakfast, Housekeeping, Ice Machine, Internet Access, Kitchenettes, Laundry Facilities, Playground, Vending Machines, Wi-Fi.
One thought on “Navy Lodge – San Diego Naval Base”
While awaiting our Holland-American Mexican cruise on the Westerdam, Feb 2017, we stayed three nights in the Navy Lodge which is under considerable refit/renovations. It is very handy to all base activities and the San Diego Light Rail System which gets you all over town easily and cheaply. We were able to leave our car on base while on the cruise. The Navy Lodge is a bargain if you figure the location, ease of getting around in a large city, and security. Navy Lodge staff were helpful and the complimentary breakfasts were great.