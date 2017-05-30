Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-888-AFLODGE, C-716-236-2014/2015, DSN-312-238-2014/2015 Fax: C-716-236-6348, Fax DSN-312-238-6348.
- Email: NiagaraLodging@us.af.mil
- Reservation Website: http://af.dodlodging.net/propertys/Niagara-Falls-ARB
- Lodging Information Website: http://niagarafss.com/services/lodging/
- Information: Active Duty may make reservations anytime; Space available accepted up to 120 days in advance, depending on projected occupancy. TLF reservations accepted 30 days in advance. Credit card required for guaranteed reservation. Cancellations must be received by 1800 hours day of arrival to avoid fee.
- Address: 10780 Kinross Street, Bldg 300, Niagara Falls ARS, NY 14304-5058.
- Directions from Main Gate: Ask for directions at time of reservation.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1400 hours. Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 0600-2200 hours.
- Payment Methods: MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, and their dependents; Widow/ers; DoD-Civ, their dependents; 100% DAVs.
- Handicap: Limited handicap accessible rooms. Contact facility for more information.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are not permitted in lodging facilities.
- Seasonal Availability: Good, Oct-Mar. Difficult, Apr-Sep and weekends.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: VAQ: Bldgs 502, 504. Bedroom, two beds, common bath (34). Rates: $44. VAQ: Bldg 508. Bedroom, semi-private bath (36). Rates: $44. SNCO: bedroom suite, living room, private bath (2). Refrigerator, A/C, TV, phone. Rates: $60. VOQ: Bldg 300. Bedroom, private bath (54, 2 handicap accessible). Bldgs 304E, 304W, 306E, 306W. Air Crew quarters. Three-bedroom, full-or queen bed, shared living room, private bath (4). Rates: $60. VOQ/DV: Bldg 300 and 308. O6/GS13+. Suites, bedroom, living area, private bath (6, 1 handicap accessible). Rates: $69-$75. VOQ/DV: Bldg 508. Bedrooms, king bed, shared living room and dining area, private bath (2). Rates: $69-$75.
- Rates: VAQ, VOQ, VOQ/DV.
- Amenities: A/C, Alarm Clock, Business Center, Coffee Maker, Conference Room, Hair Dryer, Housekeeping, Ice Machine, Internet Access, Iron/Ironing Board, Laundry Availability, Microwave, Refrigerator, Sundry Sales, TV/Cable in Rooms and Vending Machines.
One thought on “Niagara Falls Lodge”
My wife Arlys and I stayed one night at the Niagara Lodge, May 7, 2017. It was a wonderful, modern place to stay. The staff was very helpful. The breakfast facility was across from the Lodge and was excellent. We wish we could have stayed longer. We spent two days viewing the Falls which was about six miles from the Lodge. We drove to both the US and Canada sides. What a thrill to see. The previous comments in Military Living were very helpful. A staff member at the Lodge suggested we drive back to Rochester, NY along Lake Ontario. It was very beautiful drive with very few cars. We even got to see Toronto across the Lake.
Col John L. Chesnutt, USA Retired