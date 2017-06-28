Lodging Information
- Phone: C-505-474-1950, C-505-819-1761.
- Reservation Website: https://www.nm.ngb.army.mil/Billeting
- Information: Contact facility for reservation details.
- Address: 47 Bataan Blvd, Santa Fe, NM 87508.
- Directions from Main Gate: Ask for directions at time of reservation.
One thought on “Onate Billeting”
Message to any military Rvers traveling to or through Sante Fe, NM – ROOMS: don’t hesitate to contact Onate Billeting at NM National Guard. Extremely accommodating, affordable & accessible. RV REPAIR: don’t hesitate to contact Complete RV Care. Eddie stopped working and helped us with our frig, took his time, etc. Can’t compliment them enough! They are on a dirt road in town, but don’t let that throw you off. Best repair help around!