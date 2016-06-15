Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-1-877-NAVY-BED, C-410-392-3719. Fax C-410-394-3758.
- Email: info.mwr-solomons.fcm@navy.mil
- Reservation Website: http://get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Solomons-Island%20http://www.navymwrsolomons.com/
- Information: Reservations required and accepted one year in advance for all AD; six months in advance for Ret/Dod-Civ. Online reservations preferred. Cancellations must be made within 30 days of arrival to avoid fees. Complimentary Leisure Passes provided, depending on reservation. Additional passes may be purchased for fee.
- Address: PO Box 147, Solomons, MD 20688.
- Directions from Main Gate: Off Base. On the Patuxent River. From US-301 North or South: Take MD-4 southeast to Solomons on right. From MD-5 southeast: Take MD-235, then MD-4 northeast to Solomons on left.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1400 hours Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 0800-2100 Mon-Thur; 0700-2300 Fri; 0800-2200 Sat-Sun. Seasonal.
- Payment Methods: AMEX, DISC, MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret and DoD-Civ.
- Handicap: Handicap accessible units available. Contact facility for more information.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are not permitted in lodging facilities. Pet owners must have proof of shots and register pet at the Reservation and Information Center. Pet must be in a kennel.
- Seasonal Availability: Best, Oct-Apr. Year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: Waterfront Cottages: Two, three and four-bedroom cottages fully furnished with CATV. Linens provided. Rates: $110-$200 daily. Cottages: Two, three, four and fice-bedroom cottages fully furnished with CATV. Linens provided. Rates: $105-$195 daily. Apartments: One, two, three and four-bedrooms, fully furnished with CATV. Rates: $75-$150 . Deluxe Cottage: Three bedroom, recently renovated, fully furnished with CATV. Linens provided. Rates: $105-$135. All rates depending on reservation status and on/off seasonal rates. Deluxe Cabins/Upgraded Cabins: Furnished cabins with CATV. Single Rates: $90-$130 daily; Full Rates: $145-$205 daily.
- Rates: Cottage, Cabins, TML Apartments.
- Amenities: A/C, Kitchen, Microwave, Playground and Refrigerator.
|Customer Service
|Facilities
|Cleanliness
|Value
|Location
|Summary
One thought on “Solomons Navy Recreation Center.”
We’ve stayed at Solomons many times over the past 10+ years. In 2016 we stayed there again in a Bungalow and it had improved considerably–they seemed to have updated the furniture, beds, mattresses and houses–in the past couple years. Enjoyable getaway.