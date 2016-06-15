Skip to content
Lodging Information
- Phone: C-843-963-8000, DSN-312-673-8000, Fax C-843-963-3963.
- Email: innsofchas.reservations@us.af.mil
- Reservation Website: http://af.dodlodging.net/propertys/JB---Charleston-AFB
- Lodging Information Website: http://www.jbcharleston.com/inns-of-charleston/
- Information: Duty may make reservations anytime. Reservations for Space-A may be made 120 days in advance.
- Address: The Inns of Charleston, Hill Blvd, Bldg 362, Charleston AFB, SC 29404.
- Directions from Main Gate: From I-95: Take I-26 East to Ashley Phosphate Road exit 209A. Turn right onto Ashley Phosphate Road then turn left onto Cross County Road and travel 2.2 miles. Turn left onto Dorchester Road and travel 0.8 miles and make a left on W Hill Blvd.
- Check In/Check Out: Check In: 1400 hours Check Out: 1100 hours
- Office Hours: 24 hours daily.
- Payment Methods: MC, VISA.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Ret, Res, and their dependents; Widow/ers; DoD-Civ, DoD-Civ Ret, and their dependents; 100% DAVs.
- Handicap: Call for more information.
- Restrictions & Pet Policy: Pets are permitted in TLF lodging facilities, four pet-friendly, reserved on a first-come, first served basis. A $10 daily fee is added to the standard room fee.
- Seasonal Availability: Year-round.
- Types of Rooms and Rates: DV/VIP (4): E9/O6+ One bedroom suite, private bath. All units include mini fridge, coffee pot, microwave. Rates: $69 daily. Business Suites (14): One bedroom, private bath. All units include mini fridge, coffee pot, microwave. Rates $69 daily. No pets. TLF Houses (10): Two-four bedrooms units with four pet units. Rates: $63 daily. VQ (116): Modern structure, one bedroom, private bath. All units include mini fridge, coffee pot, microwave. Rates: $60 daily. No pets.
- Rates: AF Lodge.
- Amenities: A/C, Business Center, Cribs/Cots, Conference Room, Housekeeping, Ice, Internet Access, Kitchen, Laundry Facility, Mini-fridge, TV, and Vending Machines. Wi-Fi available.
|Customer Service
|Facilities
|Cleanliness
|Value
|Location
|Summary
One thought on “The Inns of Charleston.”
My husband and I stayed here for 2 days this past weekend for my niece’s wedding. The Inn was easy access from the gate–well marked and well lit. The staff was friendly and attentive. We were always greeted with a smile and a friendly word whether we were just coming in for the night, or running down tot he lobby for coffee. Our room was in the main building–they apparently have several… It was a nice sized bedroom with a separate kitchenette (Microwave/Fridge small sink), closet area and private bathroom. The bedroom had a large flatscreen TV, dresser, 2 nightstands, and a desk with comfortable work chair. I would have liked an armchair for additional seating instead of the wooden dining like chair, but we didn’t use it much, so not a big issue. The bed was very comfortable and the blackout shades helped to keep the bright morning sun out. We would definitely stay here again.