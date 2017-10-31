Wingo Inn Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
2 thoughts on “Wingo Inn”
I just spent four days at the Wingo Inn and they do have rooms/suites that permit pets. The suit even had a medium size dog kennel.
We’ve update our page with the availability of pet-friendly rooms. Thanks for the tip!