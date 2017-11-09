Wings Inn Add Your Review Toggle Directions Lodging InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Wings Inn”
My wife and I stayed in a 2 room suite at Wings Inn for 5 nights in September 2017. Older facility well taken care of. We are used to carpeted rooms and hallways. Wings Inn had all linoleum floors and older but very sturdy furniture. Staff was excellent! The price was $83.00 per night. Very reasonable for the Cape Cod area.
We would definitely stay again.