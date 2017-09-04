Marine Week Detroit Scheduled September 6-10

Marine Week, hosted by the United States Marine Corps in one city per year, is a celebration of Community, Country and Corps – providing the American public the experience of directly connecting with hundreds of Marines.

From Sept. 6–10, Marine Week Detroit will feature hands-on static displays, live demonstrations, time-honored Marine Corps traditions, musical performances and other events to showcase the history, military capabilities and community involvement of the Corps.

Click on the link below for more information about Marine Week 2017 – Detroit!

Source: Marine Week 2017 – Detroit









This article is shared with you by Militaryliving.com, your premier source for temporary Military Lodging, Military Space-A Travel, Military RV Camping and Military Travel information.