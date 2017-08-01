MGM Resorts International Launches Program Celebrating Active Military & Veterans
Active Military, Guard, Reserve, Veterans and Spouses to Enjoy Benefits at MGM Resorts Destinations across U.S.
Created in appreciation for our nation’s active military personnel, veterans and their spouses, MGM Resorts International‘s new Military & Veterans Program (MVP) launched July 20th. Click on the link below for more details and information!
Source: MGM Resorts International Launches Program Celebrating Active Military & Veterans
