Military Living’s Top 10 Military Golf Courses Around the World

Not surprisingly, many U.S. military bases offer some of the most beautiful golf courses here in the states and abroad. Most would agree it is one of the best perks – and a definite benefit to be able to play at a challenging and affordable course! And with golf season just getting into the swing of things, we thought we would help you get started with our “Top 10” military golf courses easy reference guide!

Monterey Pines Golf Course, Monterey NPGS, CA

Monterey Pines Golf Course is an 18-hole regulation length course, renovated in 2009. Monterey Pines has a short layout which makes it perfect for the beginning golfer or an avid golfer looking to improve his or her game. PGA Members on staff offer private and group golf instruction. Lesson packages can be designed to meet each student’s needs, whether it’s just one lesson or a series of lessons. Twilight and weekend rates available. Contact the clubhouse for more information, C-831-656-2167 or visit navylifesw.com/monterey/recreation/golf. Monterey Pines Grill & Bar located on-site.

Eisenhower Golf Club, US Air Force Academy, CO

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s gorgeous 36-hole facility is named after the 34th President of the United States. It is nestled in the foothills of Colorado’s Front Range, which has been described as the “alpine desert.” Many believe Eisenhower is the best golf club in the Department of Defense, offering two 18-hole, Par 72 courses. On the Blue Course, there are no houses, no out of bounds, a generous amount of directional and greenside bunkers, but very little water. The Silver Course is shorter and tighter and was supposed to be built as an executive Par 68, but was ultimately turned into a regulation Par 72. Lessons provided by PGA Master Professional and PGA Professionals. Please call C-719-333-2606 for more information. Lesson prices vary from $40-$150. Visit usafasupport.com/eisenhower-golf-course.html. Ike’s Grill and Pro Shop on-site.

The Eglin Golf Course, Eglin Air Force Base, FL

The Eglin Golf Course offers 36 holes of championship golf and has been ranked 3rd in U.S. Military Courses. There are two separate courses, the Eagle and the Falcon. Both courses are Par 72. There is an Intramural Golf Program, a PGA Teaching Professional who heads the Eglin Golf School, as well as clinics, private lessons and a club repair service. Clinic prices vary from $30-$99. Call C-850-882-2949 or visit eglinforcesupport.com. The Turn Snack Bar and Pro Shop on-site.

Gordon Lakes Golf Course, Fort Gordon, GA

One of the finest military golf courses in the South is Gordon Lakes Golf Course. It is a beautiful 27-hole, Par 72 championship course. Six holes are played around a 20-acre lake and consists of 81 bunkers and cutouts inside many Georgia pines and other native trees. Please contact the Pro Shop, C-706-791-2433 to schedule your lesson today. Lessons are $40 per lesson. Visit fortgordon.com/venue/gordon-lakes-golf. Bogey’s Grill and Pro Shop on-site.

Kaneohe Klipper, Kaneohe Marine Corps Base, HI

Experience this golfers’ paradise where the Ko’olau Mountains frame the front nine and the Pacific coastline spans the back nine. Enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze as it caresses beautifully manicured fairways. This 18-hole championship golf course has been rated #1 by DOD Patrons. The Kaneohe Klipper offers numerous clinics for various levels of skill. Prices vary from $70-$235. Please contact the Klipper Clubhouse for more information, C-808-254-2107 or visit mccshawaii.com/golf. Samuel Adams Sports Grill and Pro Shop on-site.

Legends at Parris Island, Parris Island MCB, SC

The Legends at Parris Island has been voted as one of the Top 10 Military Courses in the world. The Legends is an 18-hole, Par 72 course situated on a park-like military base where Marines are trained. Golfers can watch a recruit going through the rigors of boot camp, then watch them proudly graduate all before your round of golf. The layout of the course is fun for beginners yet challenging for advanced golfers. Lessons are available. Prices range from $15-$50. Please call C-843-228-2240 or visit thelegendspi.com. The Sand Trap Grill and Pro Shop on-site.

Gallery Golf Course, Whidbey Island NAS, WA

An 18-hole, Par 72 award-winning course with spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains. The course overlooks the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Vancouver Island. Lessons are provided by the Pro Shop, C-360-257-2178. Prices vary from $30-$105. Visit whidbey.navylifepnw.com. Snacks available at the Pro Shop on-site.

Woodlawn Golf Course, Ramstein AB, Germany

Woodlawn Golf Course at Ramstein Air Base, is one of the U.S. Air Force’s premier golf facilities. Woodlawn is an 18-hole, Par 70 course. Woodlawn offers a practice chipping and bunker area, practice range and a practice putting green. A variety of lessons and clinics are provided, ranging from $15-$250. Please call C-011-06371-47-6240 or C-06371-47-6240 or visit woodlawngolf.com. Woodlawn Grill and Pro Shop on-site.

Carney Park Golf Course, Naples NSA, Italy

The Carney Park Golf Course is one of the most unique golf courses in the world. It’s located inside an extinct volcano and has been described as a cool, green oasis surrounded by a 93-acre park. It consists of a challenging 9-hole course which is best suited to leisure golfers, beginners and juniors. Lesson are available, ranging from $40-$70. Please call C-011-39-081-526-4296, C-081-526-4296. -011-39-081-568-5547 or visit www.navymwrnaples.com. Fairways Restaurant and Pro Shop on-site.

Camp Zama Golf Course, Camp Zama, Japan

Camp Zama is an 18-hole, Par 72 course. It is considered to be an extremely challenging course with large, undulating greens and water coming into play on 10 holes. Lessons available for all levels of play, with fees ranging from $25-$225. Please call C-011-81-46-407-5284, C-081-46-407-5284 or visit https://zama.armymwr.com/programs/golf-club. Zama Clubhouse Dining and Pro Shop on-site.







