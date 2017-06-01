Military Living’s Top 10 Budget Accommodations

Looking to get away but trying to stay within a budget? If you’re flexible in your accommodations and destination, check out some of these suggestions. As smaller billeting locations, these places offer a clean and friendly environment along with the safety and familiarity of a military base or military-operated off-base recreation area.

Camp Beauregard Billeting, 301 F Street, Camp Beauregard, LA 71360-3737. Rates starting at $17.36 per night for two-man rooms with shared bath/common area, microwave, mini-fridge and flat screen TV. Camp Beauregard offers an Exchange, Enlisted and Officers’ Clubs, MWR Services and a swimming pool. C-318-641-5669 for reservations.

Fort Chaffee Billeting, Bldg 1317 Fort Smith Blvd, Fort Chaffee, AR 72905. Rates starting at $13 nightly for BOQ rooms with shared/common bath. Cottages start at $25 nightly. Amenities include coffee maker, microwave, mini-fridge, and most rooms offer cable TV and Wi-Fi. Cottages are fully furnished with kitchen and utensils. Exchange and fitness center are on base. C-479-484-2252/2905.

Camp Gruber Billeting, Billeting Office, Braggs, OK 74423. Rates starting at $18 per night for community based housing. BOQ/SBEQ accommodation start at $23 nightly and offer double rooms with shared bath. Quarters offer a coffee maker, microwave, mini-fridge and television. Furnished cottages and trailers are also available. Base offers a PX, gym, chapel and MWR. C-918-549-6065/6001.

Catoosa Lodging, Catoosa Training Site, 43 Pistol Range Rd, Tunnel Hill, GA 30755. Rates starting at $17 per night. Quarters provide coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, cable TV and Wi-Fi. Limited support facilities. Calling ahead for training schedule and availability is recommended for this location. C-706-965-4029.

Georgia Garrison Training Center Green Roof Inn, Bldg 9322 E 7th Street, Fort Stewart, GA 31314. Rates starting at $22 per night for shared rooms with shared bath and include microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and cable TV. Cottages are also available. Fort Stewart offers a full range of support facilities including an Exchange, MWR services, commissary, golfing and much more. C-912-767-3896.

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Munro Hall Guest Housing, 15 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT 06320-4195. Rates starting at $42 nightly for singles and $52 nightly for doubles. All rooms offer coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, cable TV and private bathroom. Amenities include laundry area, fitness room and limited free Wi-Fi. Exchange, MWR services, snack bar, Officers/All Hands Club and more are available on base. Recommended to call for reservations one week in advance. C-860-444-8664.

Camp Rapid Army Lodging, 2823 W Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57702. Semi-private rooms starting at $37 per night. Rooms offer refrigerator, cable TV and Wi-Fi. Available amenities include a fitness center and chapel. Lodging is ideally located near the Black Hills, Mt Rushmore and Crazy Horese. C-605-737-6626.

Camp San Luis Obispo Billeting, 10 Sonoma Avenue, Bldg 738, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. Rates starting from $31 nightly for BEQ rooms with queen bed and common bath. Rooms offer coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, SAT TV and housekeeping. Base amenities include Exchange, Officers’ Club and MWR services. C-805-594-6500.

Camp Atterbury Lodging, Bldg 402, Clark St, Edinburgh, IN 46124. Rates range from $20-$35 nightly offering rooms and limited suites. Rooms offer refrigerator and cable TV in limited rooms. Houses and suites offer kitchenette and laundry services. All rooms provide housekeeping services. Farrell Recreation Cabins are also available with nightly rates starting at $50. Exchange, All Ranks Club, fitness center, MWR services, conference center, museum and much more are available. C-C-812-526-1128.

Camp Rilea Lodging, Bldg 7400, 91372 Rilea Pacific Road, Warrenton, OR 97146-9711. Rates starting from $30 nightly at Koski Hall offering a twin bed with shared bath. Rooms with one full bed start at $20 nightly. All rooms at Koski Hall provide a refrigerator, cable TV and a sink; microwaves are available in common area day rooms. Suites, cabins, cottages and a chateau are also available. On base amenities include an Exchange, MWR services and eateries within walking distance. C-503-836-4050.

