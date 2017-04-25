Military Veterans Discounts, Careers Programs, and More at Verizon!
Verizon offers military members and veterans discounts on everything from wireless to FiOS services. And they welcome veterans to their workforce as well! See details at link below.
“As part of our commitment to support the men and women who serve and protect our nation and our safety, Verizon offers these programs: Discounts on Wireless service and FiOS services, Career Opportunities to Apply Your Valuable Skills, and Options for Deployment.”
Source: Military veterans discounts, careers programs, and deployment options