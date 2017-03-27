Moody AFB Mud Run – May 6th

March 27, 2017
Hope you’re getting in shape for the BIG RACE! Here are the highlights:

  • Sat, 6 May, 7 am at the Possum Creek Off Road Park
  • OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
  • Word on the street is this year’s event is going to be tougher, harder and more challenging than ever!
  • Race as an individual or a team
  • This year’s theme is Aviation Adventure…sounds like some cool costumes to me!
  • WE NEED LOTS OF VOLUNTEERS! Email derek.williams.15@us.af.mil and marcus.sandvik@us.af.mil if you’re interesting in helping out.
  • Check out pics and video clips from last year’s event www.facebook.com/moodymudrun!

STAY TUNED FOR PRICING & REGISTRATION INFORMATION

 