Moody AFB Mud Run – May 6th
Hope you’re getting in shape for the BIG RACE! Here are the highlights:
- Sat, 6 May, 7 am at the Possum Creek Off Road Park
- OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
- Word on the street is this year’s event is going to be tougher, harder and more challenging than ever!
- Race as an individual or a team
- This year’s theme is Aviation Adventure…sounds like some cool costumes to me!
- WE NEED LOTS OF VOLUNTEERS! Email derek.williams.15@us.af.mil and marcus.sandvik@us.af.mil if you’re interesting in helping out.
- Check out pics and video clips from last year’s event www.facebook.com/moodymudrun!
STAY TUNED FOR PRICING & REGISTRATION INFORMATION