The start of moose hunting season began September 1st in most of Alaska. The following are some things you need to know for moose hunting on military land in Alaska.

In order to be able to hunt moose in Alaska, residents must live in the state for 12 consecutive months and hunters must have a resident hunting license, which can be purchased online, at a sporting goods store or through Fish and Game.

Additionally, Fort Wainwright and US Army Alaska have lands open to civilians and military for recreation, including moose hunting. If residents plan on using these military lands – in addition to Fish & Game hunting licenses – they also need to register with the Army.

