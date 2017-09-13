Navy Week Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: September 18-24

America’s Navy is coming home to the Oklahoma City in 2017, one of 15 locations selected to host a Navy Week, one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs.

Oklahoma Navy Week is scheduled for September 18 – 24, 2017, coincident with the Oklahoma State Fair and is designed to give residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

Click on the link below for information and details about scheduled events.

Source: Navy Week Oklahoma City – Sept 18-24









