Navy Week Salt Lake City, Utah: September 11-17

America’s Navy is coming home for Navy Week Salt Lake City September 11-17, 2017. This year, Salt Lake City is one of 15 cities selected to host a Navy Week, one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs.

Salt Lake City Navy Week is scheduled to coincide with The Great Utah State Fair, and is designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. Click on the link below for information and event details.

