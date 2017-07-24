New Hotel Policies Mean a Late Cancellation Will Cost You
Marriott imposed a 48-hour cancellation policy for new bookings in June, and Hilton is about to follow suit. Business travelers say the policies punish them. Click on the link below to find out how this could affect your travel planning and reservations!
Source: New Hotel Policies Mean a Late Cancellation Will Cost You
