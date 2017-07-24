New Hotel Policies Mean a Late Cancellation Will Cost You

July 24, 2017
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Marriott imposed a 48-hour cancellation policy for new bookings in June, and Hilton is about to follow suit. Business travelers say the policies punish them. Click on the link below to find out how this could affect your travel planning and reservations!

Source: New Hotel Policies Mean a Late Cancellation Will Cost You



This article is shared with you by Militaryliving.com, your premier source for temporary Military Lodging, Military Space-A Travel, Military RV Camping and Military Travel information.