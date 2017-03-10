New Travel Camp and Cabins Available at Aberdeen Proving Ground

Looking for something new to try? Check out the new Shore Park Travel Camp and Cabins on base at Aberdeen Proving Ground. The Travel Camp features 24 sites and there are also five brand-new rustic style cabins that can sleep up to 10 people! The RV Park features a laundry facility, bathhouse and Recreation Room as added conveniences for its patrons. The cabins offer plentiful living and sleeping spaces, along with kitchen facilities and utensils.

Check it out today!







