New York National Guard’s 27th Brigade picks Best Warriors at Fort Drum competition

FORT DRUM N.Y. — Physical fitness, land navigation skills, military bearing, weapons knowledge and the ability to think under pressure all came into play Feb. 10-12 as 12 Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team vied to be the best in the brigade. Each of the brigade’s six battalions sent two finalists to compete in the three-day competition. One Soldier competed in the junior enlisted category for Soldiers in the rank of specialist and below and one competed in the noncommissioned officer category for sergeants to sergeants first class.