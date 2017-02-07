Norwegian Air announces $69 flights from New York and Boston to Ireland | Budget Travel’s Blog
Budget Travelers are popping corks all over the Northeast.
Norwegian Air, a European super-bargain carrier that recently received permission from the U.S. to schedule more transatlantic routes, has announced that it will start offering $69 one-way fares from New York and Boston to Ireland.
