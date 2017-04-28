The summer travel season will soon be upon us, with great vacation travel deals already being offered! And according to this article, “U.S. “pre-summer” pricing begins on May 21, so you have a little bit of extra time when booking domestic flights. The next fare increase comes on June 15—this is the most expensive time to travel and book during the summer months. Fares won’t really drop again until Aug. 30.” Click on the link below to learn about some of the great travel deals out before it ends!

Source: Now is the Cheapest Time to Book Summer Travel







