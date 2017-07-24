Onslow Beach To Be Temporarily Closed Beginning This October

PLEASE NOTE:

All areas of Onslow Beach (to include the Marine Mart, reservation office, lodging, camping, playgrounds, pavilions and beach accesses) will be completely closed October 16 – November 7, 2017, due to a complex full-scale amphibious exercise that involves ship-to-shore movements of military personnel and equipment. This location will not accept lodging reservations for this time period. Reservations will be accepted for stays that begin November 7th, in accordance with its priority policy.

The Onslow Beach staff will continue to take reservations for the winter season from an offsite location while Onslow Beach is closed.









