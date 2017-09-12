The Red River Army Depot Story | YouTube

In response to the need for an ammunition storage facility in 1939, over 20,000 construction workers cleared and developed the Red River Army Depot over a two-year span. In 1941 the Depot was activated and to this day continues to provide vital services and support to our military.

Click the link below to learn more about Red River Army Depot’s history, and how it continues to be vital in its community and in the military.

Source: Red River Army Depot History – YouTube









